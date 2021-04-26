NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 2,781 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,464 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADX. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

ADX stock opened at $19.12 on Monday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average of $17.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.