NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is Welch Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Welch Group LLC lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 538,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,742 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 2.9% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $40,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.80. 194,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,888,432. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $55.65 and a one year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,567.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

