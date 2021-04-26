NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,765 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $130.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $205.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.39, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NKE. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.83.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

