Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.97.

NIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC increased their price target on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Nomura initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in NIO by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 138,827 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in NIO during the 3rd quarter worth $371,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in NIO by 173.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in NIO during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of NYSE:NIO traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.62. 86,862,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,760,547. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.20 and a beta of 2.81. NIO has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $66.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.80.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.73) EPS. Analysts anticipate that NIO will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

