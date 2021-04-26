Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC lowered its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 20.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,160 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,293,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,559,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 372.9% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 20,510 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 5.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NIO shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.40 to $68.30 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

NIO stock traded up $1.28 on Monday, hitting $42.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,569,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,643,953. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.80. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The stock has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.15 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.73) EPS. NIO’s revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

