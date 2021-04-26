NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Receives $26.11 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.11.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NI. TheStreet upgraded shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other NiSource news, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $111,150.00. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $122,653.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,990,000 after acquiring an additional 821,829 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 165,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 70,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 24,489 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.67. 2,776,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,011,057. NiSource has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of -32.49, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

