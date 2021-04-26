Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern makes up 2.3% of Tufton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $13,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $592,504,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,084,755,000 after acquiring an additional 897,259 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,794,739,000 after acquiring an additional 867,636 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 600,172.6% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 570,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $135,499,000 after acquiring an additional 570,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,182,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,920,000 after acquiring an additional 418,486 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.82.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $283.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,970. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $155.32 and a 52 week high of $283.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

