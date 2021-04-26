Norges Bank Acquires New Shares in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 163,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,501,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UHT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 16.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $241,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 255.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 9,396 shares during the period. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UHT opened at $69.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52 week low of $52.25 and a 52 week high of $113.52. The company has a market capitalization of $950.27 million, a P/E ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

