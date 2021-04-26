Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 570,137 Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 570,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,761,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.12% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,732 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,193,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,439,000 after acquiring an additional 202,333 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 13,385 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,222 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BHLB shares. Compass Point raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of BHLB opened at $22.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average of $18.24. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. The company had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

