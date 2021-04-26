Norges Bank Invests $11.67 Million in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 938,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,673,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $573,000.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Macquarie raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

NYSE TRQ opened at $17.27 on Monday. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $19.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.38. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 42.70%. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

