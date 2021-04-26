Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 1,359,423 Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,359,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,295,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 22,239 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $2,024,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LADR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

LADR opened at $11.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 100.91 and a quick ratio of 100.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.94. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 2.33.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

In other news, CAO Kevin Moclair sold 6,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $72,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,273.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 25,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $296,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 629,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,593.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,000 shares of company stock worth $679,440 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.