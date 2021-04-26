Norges Bank Takes $12.86 Million Position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 268,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $12,858,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.44% of Noah as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Noah by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Noah by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Noah by 468.6% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Noah in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Noah in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NOAH. Nomura raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Noah in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.20 target price for the company. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.10.

Shares of NOAH stock opened at $42.29 on Monday. Noah Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $24.43 and a 1 year high of $52.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.55. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $146.09 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

