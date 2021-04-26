NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €56.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NOEJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Oddo Bhf set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on NORMA Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on NORMA Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on NORMA Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €42.70 ($50.24).

ETR:NOEJ opened at €45.94 ($54.05) on Friday. NORMA Group has a 1-year low of €18.33 ($21.56) and a 1-year high of €45.54 ($53.58). The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 258.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €41.67 and its 200-day moving average price is €38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

