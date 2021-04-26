Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

NOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Oil and Gas from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $12.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.76. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $15.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $99.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after buying an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 63,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 657,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 132,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 415.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,584 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 244,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

