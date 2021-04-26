Northern Trust Corp Has $423,000 Holdings in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,508 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FINV. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in FinVolution Group by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,632 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 448.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 12,586 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 8.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FINV opened at $6.63 on Monday. FinVolution Group has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $10.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th.

FINV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.72 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.72 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. FinVolution Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.44.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

