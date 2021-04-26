Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Larimar Therapeutics were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 18,112 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics stock opened at $14.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $220.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.61. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.19).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LRMR shares. William Blair started coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Larimar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

