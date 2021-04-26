Northern Trust Corp Raises Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,002 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,497 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 268.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 41,813 shares during the period.

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 15.08%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.1238 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking; and insurance, pension plans and capitalization bonds. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, salary, and interbank deposits.

