Northern Trust Corp Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,207,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,025,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 305,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,138,000 after acquiring an additional 91,052 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000.

Shares of EWW stock opened at $47.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.60. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $47.39.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

