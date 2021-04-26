Northern Trust Corp Sells 11,755 Shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,755 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.20% of Kopin worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kopin by 37.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 111,443 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Kopin by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 161,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 53,150 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Kopin in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Kopin by 729.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 51,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Kopin news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $380,640.00. Also, Director David Brook sold 299,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $2,863,918.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 557,260 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,558. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KOPN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kopin in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

KOPN opened at $8.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $772.27 million, a P/E ratio of -56.40 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average is $5.12. Kopin Co. has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $13.62.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Kopin had a negative net margin of 37.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $13.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

