Northern Trust Corp Sells 8,660 Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,660 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Barnes & Noble Education were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 2,259.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 26,665 shares during the period. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael Huseby sold 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $603,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,081,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,095.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,520.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BNED stock opened at $7.58 on Monday. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54. The company has a market capitalization of $389.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $411.61 million for the quarter.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.