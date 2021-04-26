Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Holdings Cut by Strid Group LLC

Strid Group LLC lowered its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,672 shares during the quarter. Nucor accounts for approximately 1.3% of Strid Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $3,672,301.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,481.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total value of $423,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,674,343.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 144,640 shares of company stock worth $10,290,639. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.74. 110,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,886,685. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 55.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $35.75 and a one year high of $82.76.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.