Nuggets (NUG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.26 Million

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. Nuggets has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $124.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuggets coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Nuggets has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00061803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.53 or 0.00272482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $546.10 or 0.01022478 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00025458 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.21 or 0.00678169 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,532.73 or 1.00230859 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Nuggets Coin Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID.

Nuggets Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

