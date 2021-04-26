Nuggets (NUG) Trading Up 9.9% This Week

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 26th. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $2,278.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuggets coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Nuggets has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00063011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.49 or 0.00282738 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $535.51 or 0.00992887 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.35 or 0.00729305 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00026233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,962.22 or 1.00050337 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nuggets Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

