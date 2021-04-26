Numeraire Market Capitalization Hits $313.61 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $313.61 million and approximately $15.56 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numeraire coin can currently be bought for approximately $63.85 or 0.00119383 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00065167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00020664 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00060445 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.23 or 0.00742685 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00094397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,158.82 or 0.07775559 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

NMR is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,972,592 coins and its circulating supply is 4,911,507 coins. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Buying and Selling Numeraire

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

