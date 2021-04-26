Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,736 Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Apollo Medical worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMEH. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Apollo Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 633.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $27.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $28.33.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $176.78 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

AMEH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Apollo Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied sold 1,638,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $40,132,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,307,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,026,743. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

