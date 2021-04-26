Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Molecular Transport were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMTI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,716,000 after purchasing an additional 391,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,847,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $726,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the third quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $538,000. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMTI stock opened at $45.69 on Monday. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $78.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.05.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

AMTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.75.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Bhatt sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $364,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $364,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Lamond bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

