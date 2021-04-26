Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,713 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SONA. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 245.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 14.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of SONA opened at $15.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $368.78 million, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $16.32.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $33.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio is 27.03%.

In other Southern National Bancorp of Virginia news, CFO Matthew Alan Switzer bought 20,000 shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $257,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marie Taylor Leibson bought 8,000 shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.56 per share, for a total transaction of $60,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 29,975 shares of company stock worth $336,745. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Southern National Bancorp of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

