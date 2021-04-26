Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 53,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Blackhill Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000.

Shares of KRON stock opened at $23.19 on Monday. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.06.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.09. Equities analysts expect that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jakob Loven sold 63,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $1,730,338.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 158,758 shares of company stock worth $3,875,475 in the last 90 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kronos Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

