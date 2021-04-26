Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,166 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Quotient worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Quotient by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Quotient during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Quotient by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quotient during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Quotient during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quotient stock opened at $3.82 on Monday. Quotient Limited has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $386.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.25.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). Quotient had a negative net margin of 222.46% and a negative return on equity of 2,307.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million. Analysts forecast that Quotient Limited will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quotient news, insider Jeremy Stackawitz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $154,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

