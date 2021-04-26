Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 20,997 Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,997 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chimerix were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

CMRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of CMRX opened at $8.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67. Chimerix, Inc. has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $11.57. The company has a market cap of $732.56 million, a PE ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 1.88.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 321.31% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 million. As a group, analysts expect that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Jakeman sold 3,211 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $27,646.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,360.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

