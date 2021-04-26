NVR (NYSE:NVR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5,068.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NVR’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The trend is expected to continue in the near term. Recently, the company reported first-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Earnings Estimate by 2.1% and increased 40.6% year over year. It is benefiting from robust demand for new homes on lower mortgage rates and a rising work-from-home trend in the United States. New orders increased 26% from the prior year to 6,314 units. Average sales price of new orders also rose 10% from the prior-year quarter. NVR’s superior return on equity (ROE) is indicative of its growth potential. However, uncertainties about the business disruptions due to the pandemic and escalating land, labor and raw material costs have been a threat to NVR. This may exert pressure on the company’s upcoming quarters as well.”

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NVR. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $5,290.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $5,450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $5,000.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVR currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5,273.20.

Shares of NVR opened at $4,862.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 6.08. NVR has a twelve month low of $2,660.00 and a twelve month high of $5,028.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4,711.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,374.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $44.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total transaction of $4,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at $8,253,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,741,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in NVR by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 56,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,606,000 after buying an additional 36,831 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth $150,865,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,775,000 after purchasing an additional 16,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

