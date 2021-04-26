Nwam LLC Acquires 27,871 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,871 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Nwam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. SP Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.18. 35,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,217. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.01. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $72.53 and a one year high of $103.78.

