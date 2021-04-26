Nwam LLC Has $4.32 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 16,751 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,950,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.8% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $233.65. The company had a trading volume of 19,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,813. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $141.01 and a twelve month high of $233.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.62 and its 200-day moving average is $208.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

