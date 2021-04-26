Nwam LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 62.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 44,333 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.32. The stock had a trading volume of 210,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,063,092. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.84 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

