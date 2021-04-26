Nwam LLC Purchases 3,375 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,932 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

SE traded up $7.37 on Monday, hitting $265.96. The company had a trading volume of 113,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,219,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.67. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $285.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SE. Macquarie raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on SEA in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.