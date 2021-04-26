Nwam LLC Purchases Shares of 55,254 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 55,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,149,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADM stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.57. 125,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,560,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $59.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.87.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.