Nwam LLC Reduces Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Nwam LLC cut its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,105 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in The Mosaic by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 885,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,382,000 after purchasing an additional 51,067 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in The Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $14,370,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 632,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,482,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,042,000 after purchasing an additional 71,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 176,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 36,176 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

MOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

Shares of The Mosaic stock traded up $1.04 on Monday, hitting $34.99. The company had a trading volume of 127,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,713,337. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.22, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.62.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.