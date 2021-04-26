Nwam LLC Sells 29,885 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Nwam LLC decreased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,113 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 29,885 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in eBay by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.08. 182,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,291,784. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.04 and its 200-day moving average is $55.41. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $65.11. The company has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

