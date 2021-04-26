Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Sells $668,000.00 in Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $668,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,083,893.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

OCSL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,644. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average is $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $943.03 million, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.86 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 150.7% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

OCSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

