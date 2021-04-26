Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB is a pharmaceutical company which develops and manufactures drugs for human and veterinary oncology. Its drugs portfolio comprises Paclical, Doxophos, Docecal and OAS-19, for human treatment as well as Paccal Vet-CA1 and Doxophos Vet, for cancer treatment in dogs, which are in different clinical phases. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB is based in Uppsala, Sweden. “

Get Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) alerts:

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $183.83 million, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 0.22.

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) Company Profile

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology primarily in Sweden. It focuses on manufacturing formulations based on cytostatics. The company offers Apealea/Paclical for the treatment of ovarian cancer that has completed phase III clinical trial, as well as in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and Docetaxel micellar, a patented formulation of cytostatic docetaxel in combination with XR-17 that has completed pre-clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OASMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.