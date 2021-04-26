Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $69.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ocado Group PLC is an online grocery retailer. It provides home delivery items which include food and drink, toiletries, household goods, toys and games, baby products, pet care, health and medicines and beauty and clothing. Ocado Group PLC is headquartered in Hatfield, United Kingdom. “

OTCMKTS:OCDDY opened at $63.49 on Thursday. Ocado Group has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $80.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.54 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

