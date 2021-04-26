ODUWA 1-Day Volume Tops $4,818.00 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 26th. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $4,818.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000688 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,678.82 or 1.00071317 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00038452 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00010494 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.60 or 0.00131624 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000988 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars.

