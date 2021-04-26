Oil States International (OIS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 84.59%. The business had revenue of $137.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.88 million. On average, analysts expect Oil States International to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Oil States International stock opened at $5.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.44. Oil States International has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $339.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Several research firms have weighed in on OIS. Zacks Investment Research raised Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oil States International from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

