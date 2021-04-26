Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Raised to $316.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $280.00 to $316.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on OKTA. Raymond James started coverage on Okta in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised Okta from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Okta presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $264.19.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $279.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.25. Okta has a 52 week low of $145.58 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $4,437,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $886,944.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,601 shares of company stock worth $10,632,694. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.