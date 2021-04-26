OLD National Bancorp IN Buys New Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RBA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,537,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,860,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,303,000 after purchasing an additional 709,247 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,990,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,031,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,789,000 after acquiring an additional 386,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,852,000 after acquiring an additional 334,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

RBA has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.36.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $33,858.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,798.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $353,472.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,343 shares of company stock worth $3,054,464 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $63.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $383.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.50 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.17%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

