OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJK. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 288.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,190,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,155,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370,089 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 240.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,110,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,269 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 349.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,204,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,021,000 after acquiring an additional 936,783 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 330.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,176,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,949,000 after acquiring an additional 902,757 shares during the period.

Shares of IJK opened at $82.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.88. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.68 and a 1 year high of $83.06.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

