OLD National Bancorp IN Has $986,000 Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Gentex were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 49.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $35.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.80 and a 200-day moving average of $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $23.11 and a 52-week high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GNTX shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

In related news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $58,690.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,402.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Neil Boehm sold 2,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $73,209.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,926 shares of company stock worth $1,559,307. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.