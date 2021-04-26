OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 2,830 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,101,000 after acquiring an additional 392,768 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 865,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 505,773 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 181,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 82,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 54,619 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

CNP stock opened at $24.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.99. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.85.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

