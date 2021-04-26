OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 5,710 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 57.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POR. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 305.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $50.66 on Monday. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

