OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 352 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in LKQ were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of LKQ by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 290,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after buying an additional 24,645 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 18,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 72,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 36,257 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 229.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 23,568 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $44.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.67. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LKQ. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

